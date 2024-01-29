Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munwar Faruqui Flexes His BB’s Trophy In A Roadshow At Dongri- Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munwar Faruqui Flexes His BB’s Trophy In A Roadshow At Dongri- Watch Viral Video

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui received a thunderous welcome at his birthplace Dongri, Mumbai. The comedian did a road show on the way to meet his sister who stays in the locality. Here's a viral video of Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munwar Faruqui Flexes His BB’s Trophy In A Roadshow At Dongri (Image courtesy: Viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Iqbal Faruqui made a grand entry in his hometown, Dongri. The stand-up comedian was surrounded by his fans desperate to take pictures of Munwar Farqui. Now a video of him went viral on the internet while doing the road show. The people of Dongri surrounded Munwar’s car and then he came out of the sunroof and lifted his Bigg Boss 17 trophy. He was welcomed with a thunderous applause and cheers. Here’s what it looks like.

Trending Now

Take a look at Munawar Farqui’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

Munawar Faruqi Receives Electrying Response From Dongri Fans

Later, his fans shout the name, “Dongri.. Dongrii.. (sic).” That created enthusiasm in Munwar’s fans. Munwar on 28 January 2024, celebrated his birthday and became the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The comedian received Rs 50 lakh and was given an SUV.

His fans rushed to the street of Dongri and mobbed his car to celebrate the victory in grand style. For the unversed Dongri is the birthday place of Munwar Faruqi, where he went to meet his fans during the afternoon.

According to Times Now, Munawar’s sister lives in Dongri, where he went to visit her after he came out of the Bigg Boss. Munawar took his time and waved at his fans non-stop. After the winner of Bigg Boss 17 was declared, Munawar dedicated his win to his fans, who supported him while he was on the reality show.

Munwar Faruqui’s Roller Coaster Journey In Bigg Boss 17

Munwar’s journey has been nothing but a roller coaster ride in the controversial reality show. He entered the BB’s house in October 2023 and emerged victorious. Munwar always had a good connection with his fellow co-contestants.

But later in the game, many accused him of being a ‘womaniser’ and using women to make strategy ahead of the game. It was when Ayesha Khan made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss that things got worse for Munwar. On multiple occasions, Ayesha accused Munawar of dating multiple women. She also revealed that Munwar cheated on Jasmine his ex-wife, with Nazila Sitaishi who is a YouTuber and a vogger.

Munawar Faruqui had a tough fight between Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashetty to come in the top 2 finalists in Bigg Boss 17. Later, he defeated Abhishek Kumar by vote counting declaring him the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

Congratulations Munawar Iqbal Farqui on winning the Bigg Boss 17 trophy!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.