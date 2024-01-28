Home

Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Who is Winning – Munawar Faruqui or Ankita Lokhande? Check Results

Who is the winner of Bigg Boss 17? Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty are the top five finalists of the season. And here are our results.

Who is the winner of Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 17 winner updates: The grand finale night is here and the top five contestants look all confident and excited to hold the trophy. However, only one will be able to fulfil the dreams. Between Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashetty are the finalists of the season and one of them will be holding the trophy of the season tonight.

As per india.com’s leading Twitter poll on the Bigg Boss 17 Winner, one contestant has emerged as the clear winner. The poll will continue to be live until midnight but seems like the audience has taken a clear call on the winner tonight. There are still a few hours left until Salman Khan announces the winner of the season but our readers have picked their winners. And guess who is winning the show as per our poll?

Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Bigg Boss 17 according to our poll

With around 90 percent votes, Munawar is emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Between Ankita, Abhishek, Ankita and Mannara, our audience has given their clear love to Munawar. The standup comedian has impressed the audience with his interesting personal life, his comedy talent and relationships inside the house. He has been in the house from day one and has been one of the strongest contenders this season. Munawar’s win won’t be a surprise but all the other three contestants have also made an equally impressive impact on the audience.

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 17? — India.com (@indiacom) January 28, 2024

After Munawar, our viewers believe that Abhishek could be the potential winner of the season. The actor became popular for his love-and-hate relationship with Isha Malviya and successfully reached the finale. Ankita remains third on our poll and Mannara is the last runner-up.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is currently live on Colors and JioCinema. Do you think Munawar is winning the show? Check out this space for all the latest updates on the show!

