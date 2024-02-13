Anurag Dobhal Extends Support to Elvish Yadav After VIRAL Slap Incident, 'Maar Hi Khaaoge...'

Home

Social media sensation Elvish Yadav after getting involved in a viral slapping video, one of his friends Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal comes forward in support of his friend. Take a look at what Anurag shared on social media.

Jaipur: Who doesn’t know the social media star Elvish Yadav in today’s time? For the unknown Elvish was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and is recognised for his popularity in music. Elvish has been making headlines lately for an altercation in which he reportedly slapped a stranger. The video of the incident spread rapidly across the internet, leading to various discussions and public reactions. In the video, Elvish is shown getting angry and slapping a stranger after allegedly being provoked by disrespectful remarks about his mother.

Anurag Dobhal Shows His Support To Elvish Yadav’s Viral Slapping Video

In between all the chaos, a viral video of Elvish Yadav took over the internet. However, Elvish did not lack any support for his viral incident. Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 rider recently showed his support to his friend Elvish’s viral slapping incident. On his social media handle, Anurag Dobhal wrote, “Kisi ki maa ko gaali doge toh maar hi kahoge. Asking for selfies is okay but bypassing derogatory comments for someone’s family is not acceptable. Full support @ElvishYadav bhai (sic).”

Take a look at Anurag Dobhal’s X Post:

Kisi ki maa ko gaali doge toh maar hi kahoge. Asking for selfie’s is okay but bypassing derogatory comments for someone’s family is not acceptable.

Full support @ElvishYadav bhai — Anurag Dobhal (@uk07rider) February 12, 2024

Elvish Yadav Issues Statement, ‘He Insulted My Mother’

After the viral slapping incident, Elvish Yadav issued a statement providing his account of the incident. He stated that he generally allows individuals to take photographs with him, but does not condone disrespectful remarks made about him when he is not present. Elvish claimed that the stranger insulted his mother, which led him to respond by slapping the individual. It is important to mention that this altercation took place in front of a police officer. Elvish emphasized that he stands by his actions and does not feel remorseful, asserting that he believes he did not commit any wrongdoing.

Elvish Yadav’s Equation with Anurag Dobhal

Both the social media influencers got along when Anurag appeared on the Bigg Boss 17 season. While Elvish Yadav showed full support to his friend Anurag to win the title. Unfortunately, Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house before the final round. Now the boys are seen shooting Instagram reels and videos with swanky cars and meeting fans. While fans on social media have mixed reactions about Elvish Yadav’s viral slapping incident, a few also supported him and mentioned the degree of tolerance one can maintain.

What are your thoughts on Elvish Yadav’s viral slapping incident? Do you support Elvish’s act?

