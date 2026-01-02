Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal clears air on viral ‘150 bodyguards’ remark: 'You won’t...'

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal has once again found herself in the spotlight, this time for clearing the air around one of the most talked-about claims from her time on the show. Known for her bold personality and confident statements, Tanya had earlier grabbed attention after reports claimed she employed over 150 bodyguards. Now, the entrepreneur has finally addressed the rumour and explained what really happened.

After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Tanya returned to her hometown, Gwalior, where she gave a glimpse of her life beyond the cameras. During a recent visit to her factory, she spoke openly about the controversy that followed her during the show and clarified that her words were taken out of context.

“I never said I had 150 bodyguards”

Setting the record straight, Tanya firmly stated that she never claimed to have 150 bodyguards. According to her, the statement was misunderstood and later exaggerated on social media. She explained that the comment was made during a light moment inside the house and was blown out of proportion.

“I never said that I have 150 bodyguards. There is not a single clip where you can hear me saying this,” she said. “Someone else mentioned it jokingly, and people assumed it was my statement.”

Tanya clarified that while she does have security, it has nothing to do with exaggerated numbers. She added that the misunderstanding started when she spoke about the number of staff members working across her businesses.

A look inside her business world

During her interaction, Tanya also gave viewers a glimpse into her professional life. She revealed that she runs multiple ventures, including a textile unit, a pharmaceutical setup and a gifting business. According to her, these businesses employ several people, which may have led to the confusion.

“The reason I agreed to show my factory was to prove that I wasn’t lying,” she said. “I work hard, and I wanted people to see that everything I’ve achieved is real.”

Life after Bigg Boss 19

Tanya finished her journey on Bigg Boss 19 as the second runner-up, leaving a strong impression with her confidence and outspoken nature. The season, hosted by Salman Khan, introduced a new format titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, where contestants took collective decisions inside the house.

Now back to her routine, Tanya says she is focused on her work and personal growth. While controversies may follow, she seems determined to let her actions speak louder than rumours.

As she puts it simply, “People can believe what they want, but I know my truth, and that’s enough.”