Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More unfollowed each other? Heres what we know

Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More unfollowed each other? Here’s what we know

Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More have sparked discussions after reportedly unfollowing each other on social media. Fans are speculating about their fallout and sharing reactions online.

Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More, who became fan favourites during Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 for their warm and playful friendship, are now at the centre of fresh social media speculation. Fans recently noticed that the two no longer follow each other online, a seemingly small change that quickly sparked conversations and curiosity across platforms.

The curiosity among fans

The unfollowing came as a surprise to viewers who had closely followed their journey on the show. Many believed their bond, which seemed genuine and effortless inside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 house, would remain intact even after the cameras stopped rolling. With neither actor addressing the situation publicly, fans are left to speculate whether this is due to a disagreement, drifting apart, or simply a personal choice to maintain space on social media.

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek and Pranit shared moments that resonated with audiences. From light-hearted banter to supporting each other during emotional challenges, their camaraderie appeared natural and unforced. Many viewers had expected that this bond would continue seamlessly in the real world, making the apparent unfollowing a talking point among fans.

The reactions of fans

Social media erupted with reactions to the news. One fan wrote, “They were one of my favourite duos now I’m confused what happened.” Another posted, “Abhishek and Pranit unfollowed each other hope it’s nothing serious.” Some fans joked lightheartedly, “Maybe they just need their personal space but we miss their fun banter.” These reactions show that the duo’s friendship, seen and celebrated on Salman Khan’s show, had a strong impact on viewers.

More about Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More

Despite the ongoing speculation, both actors continue to be active professionally. Abhishek Bajaj is focused on his latest projects and frequently shares updates related to his work, while Pranit More engages with his followers, offering glimpses into his daily life and career. Their social media activity shows that even if they are taking a step back from following each other, they remain connected to their fans.

