Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna still waiting for his car a month after grand finale: ‘Wo mujhe hi nahi...’

Winning Bigg Boss is supposed to change lives overnight. Fame, fan love, prize money, and of course, the winner’s car. But for Bigg Boss 19 champion Gaurav Khanna, one part of that victory is still missing. Nearly a month after the grand finale, the actor has revealed that the promised car has yet to arrive.

Season 19 of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show ended on December 7, 2025, with Gaurav lifting the trophy. Along with the title, he won Rs 50 lakh in cash and a brand-new car. While the cash prize seems sorted, the car is still nowhere in sight.

What did Gaurav Khanna say in his vlog?

Gaurav recently uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel featuring fellow contestant and close friend Pranit More. The two were seen catching up over dinner, chatting about life after Bigg Boss and joking about how the show has changed them.

During the meal, Gaurav pointed out that he was still eating with his hands, a habit from the Bigg Boss house, while Pranit was using a spoon. Pranit laughed and teased him, saying Gaurav had brought him to a “rich place.” When asked if this was a Bigg Boss effect, Pranit joked, “Main ameer ban chuka hoon (I am rich now).”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The moment stayed fun and relaxed until the topic of the prize car came up.

So, where is the Bigg Boss winner’s car?

As the vlog continued, Gaurav packed some food and dessert for Pranit and jokingly thanked him for supporting him inside the house. That’s when Pranit casually asked him to give him the car as well.

Gaurav burst out laughing and replied, “Wo mujhe hi nahi mili abhi tak (I haven’t gotten it yet).”

The comment instantly caught fans’ attention. Many viewers felt the vlog was a subtle reminder to the show’s makers. One fan commented that it felt like Gaurav was using the vlog to remind Bigg Boss that the car was still pending. Interestingly, Gaurav liked that comment, adding fuel to the chatter.

What was Bigg Boss 19 all about?

Season 19 came with the theme ‘Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, giving the show a parliament-style twist where housemates had more power in decision-making. The season saw plenty of drama, alliances, and emotional moments.

Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner, winning hearts with his calm approach and clarity in conflicts. Farrhana Bhatt finished as the runner-up, while Pranit More narrowly missed the finale and ended his journey as the second runner-up.

For now, Gaurav seems to be taking the delay in stride, with humour and honesty. But fans are definitely watching closely, waiting for the day when the Bigg Boss 19 winner finally gets the keys to his long-awaited car.