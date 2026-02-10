Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19s Kunickaa Sadanand loses cool, warns Tanya Mittals fans for comparing son Ayaan with...

Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand loses cool, warns Tanya Mittal’s fans for comparing son Ayaan with…

Kunickaa Sadanand reacts strongly after social media users draw personal comparisons involving her son Ayaan. The actress makes it clear she will not tolerate online speculation crossing boundaries.

Bigg Boss 19 has ended but the drama around its contestants continues to make noise online. Actress Kunickaa Sadanand is once again in the spotlight after a heated exchange on social media with another sensational contestant, Tanya Mittal. This time the issue crossed a personal line, forcing Kunickaa to issue a strong warning.

At first glance, the situation appeared to be just another post-show argument between former housemates. However, things quickly escalated when fans became involved and comparisons were dragged into the conversation.

What has happened?

The situation has heated up after a fan publicly challenged Kunickaa on X, daring her to stop posting against Tanya. Kunickaa reacted sharply, making it clear she would not be silenced. She stated that while others may speak about her freely, she has avoided making derogatory remarks.

She also questioned why Tanya entered the reality show if she was as helpless and traditional as portrayed. According to Kunickaa, the show was used for fame, followed by criticism of the host and fellow contestants after gaining popularity.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

See post here

Don’t you F…..king Dare me , you twitt Mujhey chatpunjio se dare nahi lagta. Sherni hoon main samjhe, geedar ki jhund

Your Tanya spks against me in interviews i hv never said anything derogatory to her in any of my interviews. Also if she is such a sanskaari,scared, bebas ,… https://t.co/YYBP1Ub9m2 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 9, 2026

Family comparison sparks legal warning

Things crossed a line when a fan shared an image comparing Kunickaa’s son Ayaan with singer Kumar Sanu. Kunickaa immediately reacted by calling out the post and stating that involving her child was unacceptable. She reminded users about personality rights and warned that legal action could follow if such behavior continued. She also tagged Tanya, asking if such actions brought any satisfaction to her or her fans.

Meanwhile, in a recent clarification, Kunickaa stated that she is not directly targeting Tanya. Her issue is with fans who continue to provoke her and involve her family members. She firmly warned against dragging friends or relatives into online fights, drawing a clear boundary.

Also read: Kunickaa Sadanand shares she has no regrets about her relationship with Kumar Sanu: ‘Wishing they were with me..’

Check out the post here

Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has “Personality Rights”. I’m not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch, and finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy,… https://t.co/cNIAC5giQl — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 10, 2026

About Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal were once seen sharing a friendly equation. They spent time together and appeared comfortable in each other’s company. Over time, cracks started to show in their bond. Arguments during tasks and personal remarks led to visible tension. By the end of the show, Kunickaa was clearly maintaining distance from Tanya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.