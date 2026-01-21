Bigg Boss 19’s runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt, faces non-payment allegations from ex-PR team member

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant and first runner-up Farrhana Bhatt has found herself in the middle of a fresh controversy. In January 2026, a user on X (formerly Twitter) named Yash shared a detailed account accusing the PR team associated with the actress of failing to clear pending payments to content creators.

Yash, who identifies himself as a public relations associate and social media manager, claimed he was part of Farrhana Bhatt’s PR setup during a crucial period after the reality show.

Allegations Shared on X

Yash first spoke about the issue during an X Space, where he narrated his experience of working with Farrhana’s PR agency. Soon after, he posted a long thread explaining the situation from his side.

According to him, a PR agency approached him to handle Farrhana Bhatt’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts. He stated that he formally handed over account access to the team on December 17. During that period, he claimed responsibility for all tweets posted on Farrhana’s X account and most of the content edits on Instagram.

For those who missed my space, here is the clarification. Young Filmistan PR team approached me to handle Farhana Bhatt official Twitter and Instagram accounts. I officially handed over access to the team on 17 December. Every tweet from Farhana account on X and most of the… pic.twitter.com/kf8PWhE4Pl — YASH (@yashtrendseteer) January 12, 2026

Claims of pending payments

Yash alleged that despite completing the assigned work, payments were never cleared. He claimed the payment deadline passed long ago and repeated follow-ups brought no resolution. According to him, several other creators who worked with the same PR team faced similar issues.

Using the username “yashtrendsetter,” he said the team worked tirelessly to maintain quality and consistency across Farrhana’s social media platforms, especially at a time when public visibility mattered the most.

“This is not animosity”

In his statement, Yash clarified that his grievance is not against Farrhana Bhatt personally. He said, “I exceeded my boundaries, compromised my health, and handled my fan club account alongside Farrhana’s Instagram and Twitter accounts at the same time.”

He added, “This is not animosity. I remain a supporter. Each time I encountered Farrhana, she greeted me with kindness and consideration. My concern lies solely with the PR team and the unfair treatment of several creators.”

Silence from Farrhana’s side

So far, Farrhana Bhatt or her official team has not issued any statement responding to the allegations. The matter has gained attention online, especially as it follows a similar controversy involving Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who was earlier accused by a stylist of not clearing dues.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded in December 2025, with actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner. As discussions continue online, all eyes are now on whether Farrhana Bhatt or her team will address the claims publicly.