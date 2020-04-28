Bigg Boss 2 and Roadies 5 winner Ashutosh Kaushik has tied the knot with Arpita, who hails from Aligarh, in a private wedding ceremony held at his residence’s terrace in Noida. The wedding took place on April 26 and the couple has donated their wedding expenses to the PM CARES Fund to help in the fight against pandemic coronavirus. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2: List of Contestants' Builds Excitement Ahead of The Show

Taking to Facebook, he revealed that he got married. His video of taking pheras with a priest reciting mantras has gone viral on social media. The marriage was fixed before the lockdown and they were supposed to get married on the same date in a grand ceremony but due to current COVID-19 scenario, the couple decided to get married on their terrace in the presence of family members.

Speaking to a news publication, Ashutosh said, “We did all the rituals including pheras at my place. From my side it was only my mother and sister and from Arpita’s side only two of them attended our wedding. This will be memorable for me. And now I believe all wedding should happen like this where their is no show shaa. I can’t reveal the amount but whatever we have kept for our wedding we mutually decided to give it to PM relief fund.”

Last month, actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot and donated their wedding expenses to PM Relief Fund. However, the couple did the court wedding a month back of their wedding day but announced to the world later on their wedding date.

Coming back to Ashutosh and Arpita, we wish the couple a happily married life!