Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan hosted reality show set to premiere on THIS date, hints at Karan Arjun reunion: ‘Ek se bhale do…’

Bigg Boss 20 is finally on its way, and the first official promo has already sparked plenty of conversation. With Salman Khan returning as host and a surprise Karan Arjun reference stealing the spotlight, fans are wondering what the makers have planned for the milestone season.

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Bigg Boss 20 (PC: Instagram)

The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is almost over. After weeks of rumours and speculation, the makers have finally dropped the first promo for the milestone season, giving fans their first glimpse of what to expect. Salman Khan is back as host, but it isn’t just his grand entry that has everyone talking. A clever reference to Karan Arjun in the promo has fuelled excitement, with viewers already guessing whether it points to a major surprise later in the season. The latest promo also confirms when the much-loved reality show is expected to return to television, setting the stage for another season packed with drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. While the makers have kept several details under wraps, the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 20 has certainly given fans plenty to discuss.

Bigg Boss 20 release date out

The newly released promo confirms that Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026. Salman Khan makes a stylish entry on horseback, adding a cinematic touch before teasing that this season will bring a completely different game.

The twentieth season marks a significant milestone for the long-running reality show, which has remained one of Indian television’s biggest entertainment franchises for years. JioHotstar released the teaser with a caption, “Ek se bhale do.. #BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Although the contestant’s list is yet to be officially announced, reports suggest that the makers have approached several television personalities and celebrities for the new season. However, viewers will have to wait for the official confirmation before knowing who will enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 20 teaser: Karan Arjun reference leaves fans guessing

The biggest talking point from Bigg Boss 20 was Salman Khan’s mention of Karan Arjun. While the teaser does not explain the reference, it strongly hints at a reunion linked to the iconic film, leaving fans curious about what the makers have planned.

The unexpected nod has already sparked discussions across social media, with many viewers wondering whether it is reunion of the iconic Karan Arjun duo which means fans might get Shah Rukh Khan reunion with Salman Khan, show might have 2 hosts, or a surprise twist during the season. So far, the makers have chosen not to reveal any further details, keeping the mystery alive ahead of the premiere.

Salman Khan said in a statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan returns for another season

Salman Khan continues his long association with the reality show – Bigg Boss and remains one of its biggest highlights. Over the years, his hosting style, candid interactions with contestants, and memorable Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have become an important part of the Bigg Boss experience.

With the premiere a month away, fans are eager to know about the contestants of Bigg Boss 20. Between the milestone twentieth season, the fresh twists teased in the promo and the mystery surrounding the Karan Arjun reference, Bigg Boss 20 looks set to begin on a high note.