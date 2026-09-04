Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan shares first look from set ahead of grand premiere, fans can’t keep calm

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Bigg Boss 20. Check out his first pictures from the set as the reality show gears up for its September 6 premiere.

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Salman Khan (PC: Instagram)

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially entered its final stretch, and Salman Khan has made sure fans know that the wait is almost over. The actor has returned to the sets of the much-awaited reality show and has now shared his first glimpse from the shoot. Dressed in his signature style, Salman looked ready to kick off another season of drama, arguments, friendships and unexpected twists. While the contestants remain one of the biggest talking points among viewers, the host’s return has its own excitement. And this time, the makers have promised a few changes that could make the milestone season rather different from what fans have seen before.

Salman Khan begins shooting for Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan has started shooting for the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor was spotted on the set in a black T-shirt, jeans and a half jacket, paired with a cowboy hat. Photos and videos from the shoot quickly made their way online, giving fans a first look at Salman as he gets ready to welcome the new contestants.

The actor’s return is one of the biggest attractions of the new season. Salman has been associated with the Hindi version of Bigg Boss for several years and will once again take charge of the weekend episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

This is a developing story.