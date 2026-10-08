Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi takes streaming break amid his growing bond with Love Gill

ScoutOp’s personal life has become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers as his relationship outside the show draws attention alongside his equation with Love Gill inside the house.

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Kaashvi Hiranandani announces streaming break amid ScoutOp and Love Gill’s growing equation (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan‘s show Bigg Boss 20 has once again brought a personal equation outside the house into the spotlight. ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has announced a temporary break from streaming at a time when his relationship with fellow contestant Love Gill is being closely watched by viewers. Kaashvi’s decision has led to plenty of discussion online, particularly after ScoutOp opened up about his feelings for Love during a conversation inside the house. While neither Kaashvi nor ScoutOp has directly connected her break to the developments on the show, social media users have been quick to draw their own conclusions.

Kaashvi announces break from streaming

Kaashvi recently informed her followers that she would be stepping away from streaming for some time. In a message shared with her audience, she wrote, “Taking a break from streaming for a bit!” She also asked her followers to join Neyoo’s watch party.

The announcement came as ScoutOp’s personal life became a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. His growing closeness with Love Gill has been receiving considerable attention since the two contestants began spending more time together inside the house.

Netizens link Kaashvi’s break to ScoutOp and Love Gill

Soon after Kaashvi’s announcement, several social media users connected her decision with ScoutOp’s equation with Love. Some users questioned whether she was taking time away from streaming because of what was happening inside the Bigg Boss house.

One user wrote, “Kaashvi taking a break from streaming is the direct result of Scout’s boundaryless actions inside the house. Protect your peace Kaashvi! Another claimed that Kaashvi knew what was happening and was supporting ScoutOp from outside. These are social media reactions and have not been independently confirmed as the reason behind Kaashvi’s decision.

Kaashvi taking a break from streaming is the direct result of Scout’s boundaryless actions inside the house. Protect your peace Kaashvi! #Kaashvi #BB20 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/Djc5f6Bg9c — (@Its_Adaah) October 8, 2026

ScoutOp opens up about his feelings for Love Gill

The speculation intensified after ScoutOp discussed his confusing feelings for Love during a private conversation with rapper Yung DSA. The moment unfolded through a combination of sign language and messages written on the grass.

Yung DSA questioned ScoutOp about whether his feelings were changing. ScoutOp responded that he did not know. He also admitted that he feels jealous when Love interacts with other housemates including Gullu. The conversation quickly caught the attention of viewers because ScoutOp has a long-term relationship with Kaashvi outside the show.

I Will Never Trust Scout After This: Scout: When I came here, I treated Love Gill like a sister, but now I have feelings for her. I also have a girlfriend, Kaashvi, outside. Yung DSA: Yes bro, I also had feelings for her for a week, but I have a girlfriend outside. I always saw her as a friend, so I stopped those feelings. Scout: But bro, I can’t stop thinking about her. When Love Gill talked to Gullu, I felt jealous. I even tried to stop them because I just love Love Gill. I always trusted Scout, but he called Love Gill his sister and now says he loves her. Meanwhile, Kaashvi is literally crying watching all this. — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) October 5, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 viewers debate ScoutOp’s equation with Love

ScoutOp’s growing bond with Love has become one of the talking points of the current season. While some viewers believe the two share a genuine emotional connection, others have criticised the situation because of ScoutOp’s relationship outside the house.

Kaashvi’s latest streaming announcement has therefore added another layer to the discussion. However, there has been no confirmation from her that the break was caused by ScoutOp’s actions or his bond with Love.