Bigg Boss 20: Shivangi Joshi says she is not participating in reality show, calls viral video ‘fake’

Shivangi Joshi Denies Bigg Boss 20 Participation After Viral Video Claims She Is Confirmed Contestant.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bigg-boss-20-shivangi-joshi-says-she-is-not-participating-in-reality-show-calls-viral-video-fake-8509648/ Copy

Shivangi Joshi (PC - Instagram)

Shivangi Joshi has put an end to the rumours about her reported entry into Bigg Boss 20. The television actress has clarified that she will not be participating in the upcoming season after a video claiming to confirm her presence on the reality show went viral on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shivangi called the viral video fake and said it does not confirm her association with Bigg Boss 20. “It has come to my attention that a video circulating on social media falsely claims to confirm my participation in Bigg Boss 20. I would like to clarify that I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20, and the video is completely fake.”

The clarification comes at a time when speculation about the Bigg Boss 20 contestant list is gaining momentum. Shivangi’s name had been widely discussed online, with several fan posts claiming that she was among the confirmed contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 premiere date and contestant rumours

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as the host. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the complete contestant lineup.

Several celebrity names have been linked to the show ahead of its premiere. Rajat Bedi is reportedly confirmed, while Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty are said to have been finalised. Niti Taylor and Anjali Arora have also reportedly been in advanced discussions to join the reality show.

Shivangi Joshi’s Lock Upp 2 journey

Shivangi was last seen as a contestant on Lock Upp Season 2, where she finished as the first runner-up. Shreya Kalra won the season’s trophy at the grand finale held on August 5, 2026.

With her latest clarification, Shivangi has now made it clear that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss 20 house.