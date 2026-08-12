Bigg Boss 20 Trailer: Salman Khan introduces ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’, Says ‘Game ka tareeka bhi badlega’

Bigg Boss 20 Trailer: Salman says every year, the game on Bigg Boss changes. But this time, it’s not just the game; the way it is played is going to change too. Watch!

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Bigg Boss 20 trailer (PC- Jio Hotstar)

Salman Khan is ready to return with a brand-new season of Bigg Boss, and the makers have already given fans a glimpse of what is in store. The trailer for Bigg Boss 20 introduces a new concept called ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’, suggesting that contestants may get an additional chance to continue their journey in the house. The new twist could change the way contestants play the game, from forming alliances to making crucial decisions.

The trailer begins with two warriors fighting before Salman Khan steps in and stops them. He then introduces the new concept and hints that this season will be different from the previous ones. Salman says, “Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega.” He later adds, “Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan… Extra jeevan daan,” before signing off with his trademark “Tathas-two”. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Two lives ka vardaan for all gharwale, meri jaan (sic).”

Watch the trailer of Bigg Boss 20:

Who could enter Bigg Boss 20?

While the makers have not officially announced the contestant list, several names have been linked to the upcoming season. These reportedly include Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu, Anjali Arora, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Ruru Thakur, Santy Sharma and Ridhima Gupta. However, the final lineup is yet to be confirmed.

With Salman Khan returning as host and the promise of a new gameplay twist, Bigg Boss 20 is expected to bring a fresh format to the reality show. The new season is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.