Bigg Boss 6 Fame Rajev Paul Gets Hitched Again: Rajev Paul has finally rubbished the wedding rumours doing the rounds on multiple media portals. It was reported by rumour mills that Rajev has finally moved on as he got hitched to his new bride for the second time. The actor who got separated from his actor wife Delnaaz Irani in 2010 as they ended their 14-year-old marriage shared a picture of him with a lady dressed as bride at the wedding venue on his Instagram handle. A month ago Delnaaz was proposed by her boyfriend DJ Percy and often flaunts her wedding ring on her social media posts. It was being speculated that Rajev decided to get hitched post Delnaaz was proposed by her boyfriend. The actor has now stated in his Instagram post that it was an error due to bad internet connection. He further revealed that it was his character GiriRaj Oswal from Sasural Simar Ka 2, who was tying the knot again.Also Read - Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Father’s Health Update: Left Side is Slightly Paralysed After Brain Stroke

RAJEV PAUL AKA GIRIRAJ OSWAL REMARRIED IN SASURAL SIMAR KA 2

Rajev in his post wrote, “Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post results in a post going viral Fact All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married Including my character GiriRaj Oswal That’s exactly what I said Once bitten twice shy All are getting married Happiness for all But I appreciate all the love that I accidently recieved from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage Thank you so much…Magar why are you all so keen to get me married..Khush rehne do na yaar😀 Happiness for all nevertheless.” Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim to Leave After a Few Episodes? Read on

Rajev and Delnaaz were co-contestants in Bigg Boss Season 6, six months post their divorce in 2012. The duo met each other on the sets of Parivartan in 1993 and got married in 1998.

