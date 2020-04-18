The tensions that erupted in the country after a couple of media outlets irresponsibly shared fake news and videos targeting the Muslim community, saw communal clashes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan too found himself in a religious controversy. In a recent Facebook Live session, the actor was seen ranting over how Muslims are targetted for all calamities including the natural ones but was soon arrested by the Mumbai Police. Also Read - Meet Madhya Pradesh's Health Task Force Convener Who Blames IIFA, Says Congress Helped Jamaat People Enter MP

During the chat session, Ajaz had said, "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident but have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?" Invoking sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against him, the Khar Police first summoned him and then registered the offense.

The Muslim community came under the radar when around 2,361 people of Tablighi Jamaat stayed after attending the congregation at a Markaz (mosque) in Nizamuddin from 13-15 March. When evacuated in a five-day operation by the Delhi Police and health officials late last month, many of them tested positive for COVID-19. What followed was a demonisation of the Muslim community at large where the whole pandemic was blasphemously blamed on the Muslims courtesy some fake videos and pictures rotated irresponsibly by certain media outlets.

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it ‘cannot gag the media’ as it took up a petition filed by a top Muslim body. The plea in the top court was filed last week by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, in which it sought directions to the media to stop ‘dissemination of fake news in this regard.’ It had also sought action against ‘errant’ section of the media spreading ‘hatred’ against Muslims.