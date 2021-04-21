Mumbai: The coronavirus pandemic has hit the television and movie industry hard. Several celebrities have been tested positive so far. The latest on this list is Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan. Also Read - Salman Khan Determined To Release Radhe in Theaters This Eid Amid COVID-19 Crisis, But Will He Incur Loss?

Arshi took to social media sharing the news with her fans and wrote that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. She further mentioned that she has mild symptoms and urged everyone who came in her contact to get tested. "I have received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Allah bless you all," she wrote. Arshi Khan captioned this post as "Be safe and dua kijiye."

Arshi's fans and friends were quick to send wishes and wishing her a speedy recovery. Even Rahul Mahajan commented, "Get well soon my dearest friend. Call me if need anything anytime."

This comes a day after Arshi was spotted at the airport as she returned her trip to Punjab. She was seen wearing a black patiala suit. On the work front, Arshi is making her debut in the Punjabi entertainment industry with a music video.

Arshi isn’t the first celebrity to be tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and several of her on-screen family members were also tested positive. Even Bollywood celebrities including, Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar were earlier found infected.