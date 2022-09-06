In a shocking revelation, Bigg Boss fame fashion designer Rohit Verma recently opened up about being sexually assaulted by his real uncle when he was just 8 years old. The celebrity designer also recalled years of working as a prostitute in Mumbai during a recent interview. Rohit also shared the horror of what he went through as he was repeatedly abused for 3-4 years.Also Read - Rohan Mehra, Rohit Verma React To Karan Mehra's Arrest Over Domestic Dispute With Wife Nisha Rawal

Rohit Verma said: “I am from a very good family. But my family members have very old ideas. Even though I was born in a good family, I was sexually abused in my childhood by my real uncle. I was raped by my own uncle at the age of eight.”

The designer further added, “He used to make me wear a sari, put hot wax on my body and do horrific abusive acts. All this went on for three to four years. I never told my parents about this because of fear.”

In the candid chat, Rohit also recalled his years of working as a prostitute in Mumbai when he’d wear women’s outfits. Rohit also spoke on the casting couch culture in the industry, adding that he was once in a live-in relationship with a very popular actor. But the actor moved out when he started getting more work. Rohit then alleged that when he asked the actor if he doesn’t feel any emotions for him, he responded by saying he has given him a good time in bed.

In another news, Rohit was recently all over internet for unfollowing good friend and actress Nisha Rawal on Instagram. He was quite supportive of her in her marital crisis with Karan Mehra but he now claims they aren’t friends anymore.