Bigg Boss Fame Sambhavna Seth Breaks Down: Bigg Boss fame TV actress Sambhavna Seth, who suffered several failed IVF cycles, opened up about her medical condition recently. The actress cried her eyes out while revealing that she used to suffer from rheumatoid arthritis years ago but now it’s back again. he also cried talking about the weight she has put on due to the heavy medication. The Bhojpuri dancing sensation added that it’s all due to her failed IVF cycles and the medications she has been put on. This is not the first time when Sambhavna spoke about the side effects of her IVF treatment openly, she has been narrating her struggles in her vlogs on YouTube.Also Read - Sambhavna Seth Sends Legal Notice to Delhi Hospital For 'Medically Murdering' Her Father, Releases New Video

While talking on the rheumatoid arthritis, Sambhavna informed fans that her problems have started after her IVF treatment. The actress shared that her hands and feet feel stiff, and begin to pain or swell if she sits in the cold for long. She has now been given medication for a month.

During her emotional narration, Sambhavna broke down talking about the fight that she puts up on a daily basis and the medication she has been having for IVF and other problems. She blamed herself for making her husband Avinash Divedi suffer because of her problems. She said, “Sometimes I get very frustrated like what is happening with me. Ek cheez nikalti hai, doosri cheez aa jati hai, doosri cheez theek nahi hoti, teesri cheez aa jati hai. I feel bad for Avinash. He has to suffer so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)



Sambhavna further added that it’s difficult to fight these medical problems despite trying to remain positive and she feels helpless. She added that she is now consulting her gynecologist to see if the medicines she has been having can be taken with the new ones.

In another video, Sambhavna talked about people trolling her for her excess weight. She slammed them for saying mean things to her in the comment section and revealed that it was because of the fourth failure of her IVF that she put on weight. Even Avinash came to her defense and said the medical procedures aren’t easy and lead to hormonal imbalance in the body.



Both Sambhavna and her husband Avinash have opened up on struggles of undergoing an IVF procedure and how it has been affecting the actress on an emotional, physical and mental fronts.

