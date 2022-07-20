Bigg Boss fame singer Afsana Khan recently met the family of late Sidhu Moose Wala at their residence in Punjab. Afsana Khan who was also Sidhu’s rakhi sister has been trying to fill in the shoes of late singer by performing at his shows as well as spending time and giving them emotional support with the bereaved family who lost their son just at the age of 28.Also Read - WATCH | Virat Kohli Paid Heartfelt Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala; Viral Video is Proof!

Afsana who is herself grieving the death of late singer shared an emotional video of her meeting with Sidhu’s family. Afsana she met with Sidhu’s parents, she hugged his father Balkaur Singh and sat by the side of his mother Charan Kaur. She shared a video wherein she also brought a young Moose Wala fan to the house. The child was wearing a t-shirt that had Sidhu’s picture on it.

Sharing the video, Afsana wrote a caption in Punjabi that read: ਬਾਪੂ ਦਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੌਸਲਾ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੇ ਰਾਹ ਖੋਲ੍ਹ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਅਸੀਸ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਖੂਬਸੂਰਤ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ Maa Bapu nu Khush rakhna sada farz aa thoda strong Putt @itsafsanakhan #brave #strong #strongirl

Asi always nall aa and khush rakhagye puri family 💪❤️🙏 ਪਿਤਾ ਦਾ ਹੱਥ ਫੜ੍ਹ ਲਵੋਂ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਪੈਰ ਫ਼ੜਨ ਦੀ ਨੌਬਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਵੇਗੀ love u Bapu Hun Tuc ho Mera sub kuj Waheguru thonu Chardikala ch rakhan 🙏

Miss u mere sohneya vadde bai @sidhu_moosewala 💔😭 thonu kitho labhie asi 💔😭

ਨਿਵਿਆਂ ਚ ਰੱਖੀ ਮਾਲਕਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਨਾ ਕਰੀਂ, ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰਾਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸਾਂਝ ਬਣਾਈ ਰੱਖੀ ਦੂਜਾ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਕੋਲੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਨਾਂ ਕਰੀਂ। 🙏 #justiceforsidhumoosewala #brother #sister #sisterlove #brothersisterlove

(Father’s encouragement paves the way for progress, and a mother’s blessing makes life beautiful. Keeping mom and dad happy is our duty @itsafsanakhan #brave #strong #strongirl We are always together and will keep the family happy. When you have your father’s blessings you will never have to bow down to the world for anything. Love you Bapu, now you are my everything. May God bless you. My dear brother @sidhu_moosewala I miss you, where should I find you now. God please keep me close to you and don’t make me too famous. Bless me with a relationship with my brother and never take away my parents.)

Afsana added Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Baapu’ in the backdrop of the video. The emotional video is going big time viral with fans remembering the late singer. Many social media users wrote emotional messages in the comment section.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29.