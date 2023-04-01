Home

‘Bigg Boss is Scripted’, Says Ex-Contestant Apurva Agnihotri in Explosive Revelation About The Show And Makers

Former Bigg Boss contestant Apurva Agnihotri recently made an explosive revelation in his vlog with wife Shilpa Saklani and said that the show is scripted.

Bigg Boss is Scripted, Says Apurva Agnihotri: Bigg Boss 16 was once again a surprise for fans as they witnessed the most unpredictable win at the grand finale. While all bets were on Shiva Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner. Stan’s fans had been rooting for him and hailing his chances ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, with the massive love and adulation for Priyanka and Shiv, it was being speculated that they were the likely finalists. After the winner was declared a massive fan war erupted on social media with netizens lashing out at Bigg Boss 16 makers. Fans of Priyanka and Shiv called the show as biased and manipulated. Now, former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Apurva Agnihotri has alleged that the show is scripted.

Apurva and his wife Shilpa Saklani were discussing on their vlog regarding the show. Shilpa said “Everyone is aware and knows what is to be done if they want to be the ‘the’ person. Bigg Boss is not scripted. They have prerequisites – react karo, content do (react, give content for the show), fight, give your point of view and be assertive. If the personality is not like that, then what to do.” Disagreeing with her Apurva pointed out “It is scripted. The channel knows who will react, and how. And that’s why people have started predicting in recent seasons. And the makers at the end, kind of forcefully have to turn tables and surprise everyone with the winner’s name. We saw it in the recent season too, else everyone would have said, ‘she (perhaps suggesting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) is the channel face so she became the winner’. The show is scripted to a certain extent.” He further added “You know how editing can alter narratives.” Shilpa also revealed about their journey as a couple and stated that “Thank God, we went in as a couple. Only because they made the offer for us as a couple. So, we agreed to go together. We knew, in that madness, we may not stay there for long.”

BIGG BOSS 16 CONTESTANT ANKIT GUPTA SAID MC STAN DID NOTHING TO WIN

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta had recently reacted to Stan’s win and opined “I would just say that for you to win the show you actually have to do nothing (laughs),” he said. When asked if he thinks Stan winning the show was unfair, the actor said, “I won’t call it unfair because he was chosen as the winner based on audience votes. People liked him due to which he got so many votes. I can’t call it unfair.” MC Stan is a popular rapper and musician who hails from Pune, Maharashtra, and belongs to a middle-class Muslim family. He was born on August 30, 1999, and is currently 23. He was known as Altaf Tadavi before he changed his name to sound more cool and fit in the rapping circle where a person’s stage name differs from the real name.

Bigg Boss 16 was hosted by Salman Khan who has been hosting the popular celeb reality show since its fourth season. For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 related gossip, check out this space at India.com.

