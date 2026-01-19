Home

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Gilli Nata crowned champion by Kiccha Sudeepa, Rakshitha Shetty finishes second

Gilli Nata won Bigg Boss Kannada 12 and was crowned champion by host Kiccha Sudeepa, while Rakshitha Shetty finished as a close second in the grand finale of the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 came to a grand close with comedian Gilli Nata winning the trophy. Known for his sharp wit and comic timing, Gilli quickly became a fan favourite throughout the season. Viewers supported him wholeheartedly, sending in votes that ensured his victory over strong competition.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12

The finale saw Rakshitha Shetty finishing as a close second, while Ashwini Gowda secured the position of second runner-up. Other finalists included Kavya Shaiva, Mutant Raghu and Dhanush Gowda who finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Dhanush was the first finalist to leave the house. During one of the evictions, a veteran actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada winner returned to the house to assist with Raghu’s exit, adding drama to the finale.

The journey of Gilli Nata

Gilli Nata gained early recognition on YouTube with his comedy sketches, which helped him build a strong fan following. He later appeared on Comedy Khiladigalu Season 4, finishing as the runner-up, and also participated in Dance Karnataka Dance and Bharjari Bachelors. He even made his film debut with a role in Challenging Star Darshan’s movie The Devil. All these experiences prepared him for the Bigg Boss Kannada house, where his charm and humour quickly won over the audience.

Memorable moments in Bigg Boss Kannada 12

Gilli’s comedy and quick wit made him the season’s primary entertainer. Even in confrontations and disagreements with other contestants, he maintained his humour, which kept viewers engaged. His fan base grew rapidly during the show, with some even playfully trolling host Kiccha Sudeepa for not awarding Gilli the Kicchana Chappale. None of the other contestants matched his comic impact, which made his victory feel well-deserved and widely celebrated.

More about the grand finale

The grand finale reflected the season-long popularity of Gilli Nata. Fans tuned in eagerly to witness the crowning moment, where host Kiccha Sudeepa crowned him the winner. Rakshitha Shetty’s consistent performance earned her the runner-up spot, while Ashwini Gowda completed the top three. The finale also gave viewers a glimpse into the growth of all contestants and showcased Gilli’s journey from a content creator to a celebrated reality TV star.

