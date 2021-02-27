The Kannada version of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is all set to kick-start with its eighth season on February 28, 2021 and host Kichcha Sudeep is ready to welcome the contestants who will be locked up inside the house for around three months from Sunday. Before entering Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house, all the contestants have been quarantined for two weeks already. Season 8 of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss is directed by Parameshwar Gundkal. In a press conference, Sudeep said that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will be bigger and better. From the house’s design, contestants to game strategies, everything will be at par. Also Read - Kannada Actor Shani Mahadevappa Dies at 88 Due to COVID-19, Kichcha Sudeep And Others Pay Tribute

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Premier:

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will premiere on February 28, 2021, i.e. Sunday, 6 pm onwards. The season will begin on March 1 and to be aired for 100 days on Colors Kannada. Also Read - Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Actor Shine Shetty Wins Title of Kiccha Sudeep-Hosted Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Host:

Just like every year, this year too actor Kiccha Sudeep will continue to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Also Read - Salman Khan Gifts Rs 1.5cr BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep, Here’s How Actor Reacted

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestants:

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will only feature celebrities from different backgrounds such as political background, singers, actors, a comedian, and also serial artists. Look at the list of probable contestants this season – ​Geetha Bharathi Bhat, ​Ragini Dwivedi, Raghu Gowda aka Raghu vine store, Kiran Srinivas, RJ Rajesh, Samiksha, ​Sunil Raoh, ​Anusha Ranganath, ​Sukrutha Nag, Tabla Nani, Rajini, Taranga Vishwa, Hanumantha, Nayana Sharath.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Safety protocols:

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants, staff, crew, almost everyone has to undergo the RTPCR test frequently. The contestants have had the test three times so far. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house will also be sanitised frequently to ensure safety measures.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 House Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Param (@parameshwargundkal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KicchaSudeepa (@kichchasudeepa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KicchaSudeepa (@kichchasudeepa)

