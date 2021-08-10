Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Famous south comedian and actor Manju Pavagada has bagged the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 trophy during Sunday’s grand finale with a cash prize of Rs 53 lakh. Manju dedicated the victory to the team of Majaa Bharatha, the film which got him into the limelight. Before making a mark in the film industry, he used to work at a petrol pump. His performance in the Bigg Boss received a lot of attention and appreciation. However, netizens were not happy with Manju becoming a winner.Also Read - Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Cancelled After Karnataka Govt Imposed Complete Lockdown

The audience's favourite Aravind KP ended as a runner-up as he got less number of votes. There was a difference of two lakh votes between Manju and Aravind. A section of the audience was not happy and expressed their anger on social media. One of the users wrote, "Colors Kannada it is unfair on your part, really you hurt the sentiments of many because of your reservation policy. You didn't show any kind of respect to the international sportsperson who represent the country."

Another one said, "BBK title does not deserve the legend @aravindkp85 He deserves a better one. Please do your bit by nominating him to Padma Shri. Follow the link here."



Aravind KP, who has emerged as the first runner-up, took home Rs 11 lakh prize money. As a token of his appreciation, Sudeep also removed the jacket he was wearing during the event and gifted it to Aravind. For the unversed, Aravind is an Indian off-road motorcycle racer. He has done several television commercials as a stunt double for big celebrities and also had a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan’s Bangalore Days.

Meanwhile, Manju spoke to TOI and said, “I am very excited and happy ever since I won the title. I have had non-stop phone calls and had no time to sleep at all. I had never even thought that I would see such a win when I was working in the petrol bunk. When I chose to pursue acting while working in the bunk, I never had such a big dream. I wanted to just be seen on television as an actor. To then get a show like Majaa Bharatha and earn some fame and then getting a big stage like Bigg Boss Kannada was something else. I was pitted against noted names like Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shankar Ashwath, Chandrakala Mohan and Nirmala. I was often wondering what I was doing among such names.”