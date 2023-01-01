Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Roopesh Shetty Declared Winner by Kichcha Sudeep

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Roopesh Shetty was declared winner by the show host and actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Roopesh Shetty has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. The actor was declared winner by the show host Kichcha Sudeep. Actor-RJ Roopesh spent around 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house and took home the winning price of Rs 50 Lakhs. Kannada actor Rakesh Adiga became the first runner-up. Roopesh and Rakesh also had to spend some time in isolation following Covid protocols after spending 42 days in the 9th season. Sudeep and other contestants also interacted with the evicted contestants regarding their issues concerning the show. This season witnessed several clashes among co-contestants, in tune with the theme of the new season, i.e., power imbalance.

CHECK OUT BIGG BOSS 9 KANNADA GRAND FINALE’S VIRAL CLIP:

BIGG BOSS 9 KANNADA CONTESTANTS GET EMOTIONAL

The contestants got teary-eyed when the video of their Bigg Boss 9 journey was shown by Sudeep on the screen. Despite of their differences and verbal spats, the participants praised each other. The grand finale became more grandeur with breathtaking performances by all house inmates on popular songs. Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada, said, “The combination of Bigg Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one can ever imagine.”

Bigg Boss 9 used to air on Colors Kannada and also streams on Voot.

