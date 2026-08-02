Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 first promo out: Kiccha Sudeep returns as host, fans say ‘King is back’

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 13 have dropped the first official promo. The teaser confirms Kiccha Sudeep's return as host and offers a glimpse of what promises to be an exciting new season.

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Kiccha Sudeep to host Bigg Boss Kannada 13 (PC: Twitter)

The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss Kannada fans. The makers have unveiled the first official promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the show’s return. The biggest highlight of the teaser is the return of Kiccha Sudeep, whose presence has become synonymous with the Kannada reality show over the years. While the promo keeps several details under wraps, it offers enough to build anticipation for what’s ahead. From a new theme to Sudeep’s signature screen presence, the new season appears ready to raise the entertainment the audience once again.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 promo released

The newly released promo gives viewers their first glimpse of Bigg Boss Kannada 13. Without revealing the contestants or premiere date, the teaser hints that this edition will be different from the previous seasons.

The visuals suggest a fresh beginning with a theme while maintaining the essence that has made the reality show a favourite among Kannada television audiences. The makers have chosen to keep the suspense alive, leaving fans eager for more announcements in the coming days. Soon after the promo was released, social media was flooded with excitement, with viewers welcoming the show’s return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Kannada Official (@colorskannadaofficial)

Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Kiccha Sudeep returns as host

One of the biggest highlights from the Bigg Boss Kannada 13 promo is the confirmation that Kiccha Sudeep will once again take charge as the host. Over the years, Sudeep has become one of the defining faces of Bigg Boss Kannada, known for his balanced approach, sharp observations and engaging interactions with contestants.

His return is likely to delight fans, especially after earlier speculation over whether he would continue hosting the reality show. The latest promo puts those rumours to rest and signals another exciting season with Sudeep at the helm. Check netizens reactions to Bigg Boss Kannada 13 below:

#Kicchasudeep Look No 1 show

No 1 Trp

Best Host is back #BBK13 pic.twitter.com/uDqbakJ2Vz — Keshava (@Keshav367212606) August 2, 2026

Bigg Boss 13 Promo Out . Looks is crazy Man, naavu #BRBMovie li olle 3-4 shades and looks nodbodu boss du . Waiting for the Glimpse of #BillaRangaBasha on Sep 2nd and also #BBK13 Opening September Mid .

pic.twitter.com/nDg6cfQC51 — Manoj (@manojdlmanu) August 2, 2026

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 release date

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is reportedly expected to premiere in the first week of September 2026. Known for its emotional moments, challenging tasks, unexpected twists and dramatic confrontations, Bigg Boss Kannada has built a loyal fan base over the years.

With the first promo now out and Kiccha Sudeep officially back as host, the countdown to Season 13 has officially started.