Bengaluru: Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been cancelled in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The decision comes after the Karnataka government announced a 14 days complete lockdown in the state starting from Monday onwards. As per the new lockdown guidelines, the state government has also asked makers of TV shows and films to shut down the production.

Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal, announced that season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been cancelled in view of the current situation. Adding that it was a difficult decision to make, he said that contestants will be informed about what's going on outside the house and will be brought out. "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what's going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway. The dream and efforts of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy," he wrote on his Facebook account.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 47,563 fresh Covid-19 cases and 482 deaths on Saturday, of which 21,534 cases and 285 deaths were from Bengaluru. The State government has announced a total lockdown from 6 AM on May 10 to 6 AM on May 24. During this lockdown, only essential services will operate.