Famous Malayalam singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Somadas Chathannoor, who was in the latest season of the show, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Somadas had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital. He had recovered and had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Later on, due to the complications, his kidneys also got infected. Somadas Chathannoor was 42-years-old and was a native of Chathannur of Kollam passed away at 3 am on Sunday.

Somadas got recognised from Pirannoree mannum maarukilla, a song from the film Kabuliwala. Former Bigg Boss contestant Arya took to Instagram to share the sad news. "Can't believe we just had so much fun together shooting for the last episode of Start Music just few days back . It's gonna be so painful to watch that episode nte ponnu Somu.. Such an innocent soul… THANK YOU FOR ALL THOSE BEAUTIFUL SONGS YOU KEPT SINGING FOR US AND OUR KIDS WHILE IN THE Bb house… thank you for all those innocent smile you threw which we couldn't resist. may you be at peace wherever you are my dear…. kannaana kanneeee… kannaaana kannneeee… won't be able to listen to this song without an ache in the heart …. Last time when we met on the floor for shoot he held my hand and said 'Dear Arya because of Corona all our plans were gone right. Lets celebrate when all these are over,' …. I guess our plans will have to wait Somu… until I join you up there someday…. Rest In Peace you beautiful soul….(sic)", wrote Arya.



Somadas is survived by two children. May his soul rest in peace.