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Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who is Tanvi Kolte? Winner of Riteish Deshmukhs host show, won prize money worth Rs... after defeating Rakesh Bapat

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Who is Tanvi Kolte? Winner of Riteish Deshmukh’s host show, won prize money worth Rs… after defeating Rakesh Bapat

The latest season of Bigg Boss Marathi concluded with intense competition among finalists, leading to a dramatic finale night. The winning moment sparked celebrations as fans reacted strongly on social media, marking the end of an eventful journey inside the house.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 delivered high drama, emotional moments, and strong viewer engagement as the journey of the contestants reached the final stage. Season hosted by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh ended with massive public attention. Among all finalists, one name stood out for consistent gameplay and emotional strength, which led to the victory moment. Final episode created social media buzz as results were announced and the winner lifted trophy after long competition inside house filled with tasks fights, bonding and strategies. Audience support played a major role in shaping the outcome and made the final night memorable for fans across Maharashtra.

Who is Tanvi Kolte and how did victory happen?

Tanvi Kolte emerged as the winner after defeating strong finalist Raqesh Bapat in the grand finale. She secured the title along with Rs 15 lakh prize money, a electric trophy scooter and a jewellery voucher worth Rs 10 lakh. Her journey remained steady throughout the season with emotional honesty and strong opinions, making her a standout contestant. Consistent voting support from the audience helped her maintain lead till final stage, while strategic gameplay inside the house added strength to her profile.

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Who is Tanvi Kolte?

Tanvi Kolte belongs to Ratnagiri Maharashtra where she grew up before moving towards entertainment field. She completed education in Information Technology engineering from Pune before shifting focus to modeling and acting career. Early recognition came through beauty pageants and local titles which opened doors for media industry. She later appeared in television projects and digital campaigns building gradual presence in Marathi entertainment space. Her transition from technical education to creative field shows interest in performance based career from early stage.

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The career journey of Tanvi Kolte

Career began with modeling assignments brand collaborations and pageant wins like Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020. She also appeared in Marathi television project Lakshmi Niwas which increased visibility among regional audience. Social media presence helped her grow as digital influencer with consistent engagement. Reality show participation became turning point where personality reached wider audience leading to major recognition and career boost.

More about Tanvi Kolte

Tanvi Kolte comes from supportive Maharashtrian family and currently resides in Mumbai for professional work. She has kept personal relationships private and is reported to be single. Estimated net worth ranges between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 80 lakh including earnings from modeling television work endorsements and digital collaborations. Bigg Boss victory is expected to increase opportunities for Tanvi further and financial growth further.

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