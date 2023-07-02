Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui recently slammed Pooja Bhatt for 'playing victim card' and 'using her father Mahesh Bhatt's name'.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui has been making many viral statements ever since her ouster from Bigg Boss OTT 2. She had recently revealed that the alimony accusations against her are baseless, and she had not taken a single penny from ex-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui except their shared house. Now, she has lambasted at Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt for playing victim card. She also clarified about the allegations against herself for playing victim card. She said that the makers wanted her to be a part of the show as they saw her as a ‘survivor’. Aaliya had even called out Kangana Ranaut for interfering and making statements about the former’s rift with Nawazuddin.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT POOJA BHATT FOR PLAYING VICTIM CARD

Aaliya, in an interaction with ETimes, opined, “Main bechari banke kabhi nahi aayi this (I was never a helpless person).. had I been a bechari (helpless) I would have never been on this show. I was brought on BB OTT because they felt I’m a fighter and can raise my voice against injustice and maybe that’s the reason I’m on the show. Had I been a bechari I would have filed a case against my husband, made a lot of money.” She took a sly dig at Pooja (Bhatt) and pointed out, “(Pooja keeps saying)‘Main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hoon’, arre bhai aap khud Pooja Bhatt ho (‘I am Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter’, you are a known name – Pooja Bhatt), you are in yourself a renowned actress and famous personality, why do you need your father’s tag? She’s playing the victim card and not me. Yeda Ban ke peda kha rahe hai (They are trying to enjoy all benefits by acting all innocent).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 also has Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid and Falak Naaz as contestants. Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri and Jiya are nominated this week. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

