Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Reveals Truth Behind Alimony Accusations: 'Ek Rupay Nai Lia'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Reveals Truth Behind Alimony Accusations: ‘Ek Rupay Nai Lia’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Denies Abandoning Kids for Money, Clarifies Divorce Settlement And Alimony Accusations

Aaliya Siddiqui Reveals Truth Behind Alimony Accusations Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'Ek Rupay Nai Lia'

Aaliya Siddiqui, the ex-wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She recently spoke about the financial aspects of their divorce in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal. The couple’s divorce has been a subject of public attention for some time, and they have previously made accusations against each other regarding their relationship and finances.

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that Aaliya had abandoned their children and was using them to extort money from him. In response, Aaliya posted her bank statements online to refute these allegations. However, there was speculation that the financial matters between the ex-couple had been resolved after Aaliya retracted her statement.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aaliya Siddiqui clarified that this was not the case and stated that she had not taken any money from Nawazuddin. In fact, she had written to him, stating that he could take whatever he wanted from her, as she did not want any financial support from him except for their shared house, which she considered necessary for her own life.

Aaliya revealed, “Main aaj ye bol rahi hun aur kal bhi ye baat bolungi aur maine likh ke bhi yahi diya hai ki mujhe ye ghar de do. Wo ghar mere hisse mein aadha tha, aadha hissa aapka tha, wo mujhe de do atleast mere jitne logon ke karze hain, jo mere commitments hain, wo main bech ke unko de dungi. Main apna khud khadi ho jaungi. Ghar hone na hone se koi farak nahi padta hai. Saans le Rahi hun, zinda hun na. Mar thodi ja rahi hun ki ghar nahi hoga to main jee nahi sakti hun. (I said this today and I will say it tomorrow and I have written it too that I want that house. It’s half mine and half Nawaz’s and I want his half from him so that I can settle my dues. I will take care of myself on my own. Having a house or not doesn’t matter. I am alive, I won’t die if I don’t have a house).”

Aaliya explained that she would sell her share of the house to fulfill her commitments and repay her debts to the people she owes money to. She emphasized that having a house or not was not the determining factor in her ability to live, as she was capable of standing on her own feet.

Aaliya further clarified that the financial exchanges between her and Nawazuddin were court-mandated. She had not taken any extra money from him and the payments he made were in accordance with the court’s orders. These monthly payments were court-mandated and she had not received any additional funds from him.

