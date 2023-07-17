Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt Slams Contestants For Calling Aashika Bhatia 'Zero'

Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Slams Contestants For Calling Wildcard Entry Aashika Bhatia ‘Zero’ And Targeting Her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after housemates target her by saying 'zero', ‘inactive’. Pooja Bhatt defends her by slamming the housemates.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: In a recent episode, the entry of wild card contestants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia sparked a new wave of excitement. However, a twist in the show led to an emotional moment for Aashika, as fellow contestants criticised and targeted her for her perceived lack of participation, labeling her as ‘zero’, ‘inactive’.

Aashika couldn’t control her tears after listening to the harsh comments. Coming to her defense, Pooja Bhatt urged the housemates to show compassion, reminding them of the toll such criticism can take on an individual’s well-being. “Let’s show some humanity. Aashika is already struggling with the harshness of the situation. I suggest we refrain from targeting her in the Bigg Boss verse,” Pooja empathetically expressed.

Adding her support, Pooja continued, “Aashika, you need to stay strong in this house. Not everyone will support you, especially when they’re focused on playing the game and winning the show.”

Expressing her emotions, Aashika stated, “I am deeply disturbed by what transpired in the house today. Everyone seems to be targeting me, but I cannot pretend to be someone I’m not. If I become fake, I would be betraying my true self and my own values.”

Following their entry, Elvish Yadav and Aashita assumed the role of judges and introduced a task called the ‘Social Media Challenge’ for Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani. The task required Avinash and Manisha to come up with hilarious captions for pictures of their fellow housemates. The remaining contestants eagerly watched the entertaining moments on the screen. Aashika and Elvish served as the deciding authorities for the task and held the power to determine the next house captain. Ultimately, Manisha Rani emerged as the victor, earning the coveted position of captain in the house.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

