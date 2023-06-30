Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Admits Feeling ‘Awkward’ During Steamy Kiss With Jad Hadid

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri recently admitted about feeling 'awkward' during her live kiss with Jad Hadid.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid set a new record in the history of Bigg Boss franchise. The duo engaged in a steamy kiss as part of a dare during a task. The viral liplock video is breaking the internet and netizens are going bonkers. While Akanksha’s fans are defending her stating that it is nothing new and people shouldn’t make a big issue out of it, a section of netizens have raised objections. Jad and Akanksha ended kissing each other when they were given a ‘dare’ during a task between black and white teams. Their hot smooch is being hailed by fans as it is the first time in a reality show hosted by Salman Khan, known for his family-oriented movies.

AKANKSHA PURI OPENS UP ON HER VIRAL KISS WITH JAD HADID

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha shared about her discomfort during the task. She said, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward.” The actress further added, “I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance.” When Jad, during an interaction with Avinash Sachdeva called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’, Pooja Bhatt called him out. Pooja pointed out, “I’m sorry but you’re a b**ch if you’re saying that. Under the belt. What do you think poor girl will do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world? I am sorry, I disapprove of it. No no no, not cool.” When the Lebanese model responded by saying, “It’s an opinion,” Pooja stated that, he should share his opinion with Akanksha and not with anyone else in the house. She also said, “Boy talk right? I thought you were a man, not a boy.” Jad replied back and told, “I’m gay.”

igg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

