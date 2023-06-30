Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid’s Steamy Kiss Invites Negative Comments

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants of the show Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second-long steamy lip kiss which has become talk of the town.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. (Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema, has kept audiences glued to it since the beginning. Why? Drama, controversies, and bonding among the housemates and engaging content. The recent episode is sure to leave you shocked as what unfolded during a task was exciting yet controversial. The contestants of the show Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a 30-second-long steamy lip kiss. The duo’s undeniable chemistry has been grabbing the eyeballs of all. However, a few of the inmates seemed uncomfortable while others hooted and cheered for the duo.

Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid Kiss Each Other

It all started during a task when Avinash Sachdev asked Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid to kiss each other for 30 seconds. In a glimpse shared by Jio Cinema, the television actor could be heard saying, “I would want Jad to kiss Akanksha.” Akanksha, surprisingly, accepted the challenge and both left their fellow contestants surprised as they shared a passionate kiss for 30 seconds. Jad and Akanksha kept smiling throughout the kiss while other housemates cheered for them. However, Pooja Bhatt looked uncomfortable and even asked them to ‘stop it’ immediately after the task was over.

Internet Left Disappointed

The task, however, has invited the wrath of the audience and they expressed their resentment over Jad Hadid and Akanksha Sachdeva kissing on the show. While some think that it was ‘cheap’, others are slamming Avinash Sachdev for assigning such a task. Not only this, even the makers of the reality show are being called out. A user tweeted, “OMG #BiggBossOTT2 hungry for TRP!!! #JadHadid kissed onscreen to #AkankshaPuri! And biggest thing is that the task was given by BiggBoss themselves!!! Shame!! U had a rule of No Lip-Kissing! Everything is being recorded! But u guys vanished it cuz you guys r hungry for TRP!!!”

OMG #BiggBossOTT2 hungry for TRP!!! #JadHadid kissed onscreen to #AkankshaPuri! And biggest thing is that the task was given by BiggBoss themselves!!! Shame!! U had a rule of No Lip-Kissing! Everything is being recorded! But u guys vanished it cuz you guys r hungry for TRP!!! F U — Gaming Insaan (@GamingInsaan69) June 29, 2023

Another called Avinash Sachdeva cheap and wrote, “Avinash Sachdeva is so cheap He asked #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid to kiss for 30 seconds in the task Everybody in the house were not even looking at them when they were kissing….khud sabki itni sharam aarhi hai but nobody confronted him.”

#Avinashsachdeva is so cheap

He asked #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid to kiss for 30 seconds in the task

Everybody in the house were not even looking at them when they were kissing….khud sabki itni sharam aarhi hai but nobody confronted him#AbhishekMalhan#BiggBossOTT2#BBOTT2 — Kshitiz🇮🇳 (@kshitiz_it_is) June 29, 2023

Jad Hadid Calls Akanksha Puri A Bad Kisser

Soon after the steamy kiss exchange between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri, they were seen having a conversation with Cyrus Broacha and Abhishek Malhan. During the conversation, Jad called Akanksha a bad kisser and also said, “To be honest, I really wanted to kiss you, you have great lips .”

