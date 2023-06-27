Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Opens Up About Her Breakup With Paras Chhabra; Says, ‘Never Got Closure’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Opens Up About Her Breakup With Paras Chhabra; Says, ‘Never Got Closure’

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri was seen having a conversation with Lebanese Model Jad Hadid about her past relationship with Paras Chhabra.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri broke up in 2020.(Image Credit : paraschhabra & akanksha8000/Instagram)

Akanksha Puri is currently part of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. She has been making headlines for her fights with fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve and closeness with Lebanese model Jad Hadid. The actress, earlier, was madly-in-love with television actor Paras Chhabra whom she dated for more than two years. Their social media PDAs and mushy captions were major couple goals for many. However, after Paras’s appearance on Bigg Boss 13, things took a sour turn and the couple parted ways. Now, Akanksha has opened up about her breakup with Paras revealing that she did not get closure from the latter.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri was seen having a conversation with Jad Hadid about her past relationship with Paras Chhabra. While talking to Jad, Akanksha shared that she gets a little scared of the consequences. She told him, “I told you I had a past on this show itself.”

You may like to read

Akanksha Puri’s Shocking Revelations

Akanksha Puri, referring to Paras Chhabra, said she dated someone who participated in this show and started liking someone else from the first day. The actress went on to reveal that she never got closure as they never broke up. She further added, “But obviously, there were some things that he said that were to demean me, disrespect me, and a lot of things he said on national television that were not really good. Since that day, till today, I’ve not been in a relationship because I get scared of relationships becoming an issue on television.”

Paras Chhabra And Akanksha Puri’s Controversial Relationship

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri dated each other for a long time. Their cute pictures and adorable chemistry were praised by fans. Akanksha had even tattooed Paras’ name on her wrist. However, in January 2020, the couple shocked everyone with the announcement of their breakup. The rift between the couple started after Paras had entered the BB house. His increasing closeness to fellow contestant, Mahira Sharma and shocking revelations about his relationship with Akanksha led the couple to part ways with each other.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.