Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve recently told Pooja Bhatt that Jad Hadid prefers 'weaker, submissive women.'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve recently got into an ugly spat with co-contestant Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The duo was earlier also involved in a fight which led the Lebanese model to flaunt his bum in front of Bebika. Infuriated by the latter’s alleged provocations, Jad tried to tease her which did not go down too well with Salman Khan. Apart from schooling him and Akanksha on their controversial kiss during a task, Salman also told Jad that India is a conservative country. The show host even called out Bebika for her behavious and for always trying to provoke housemates.

BEBIKADHURVE SAYS JAD HADID CANNOT HANDLE EDUCATED, OPINIONATED WOMEN

Bebika, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, spoke to Pooja Bhatt about Jad. She said, “His (Jad) history is that his ex-wife is a highly educated lady. I had spoken to him earlier and he himself told me. He cannot stand stronger women with an opinion. He wants weaker, submissive women who will only listen to him.” Bebika further added, “Just because of Salman Sir I started talking to Abhishek (Malhan). I shouldn’t have spoken to him. I was noticing him throughout the task, he kept taunting me just to keep his image clear in front of Jiya. He didn’t even hesitate to defame me in front of everyone.” Pooja also pointed out, “I have been noticing how they (Jiya, Abhishek, Jad, Avinash) keep using Bebika for their lunch and dinner. Eat the food cooked by her and then also target and humiliate her. All of them have decided to target her as she is the only one who is against them.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

