Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve-Jad Hadid to Elvish Yadav-Avinash Sachdeva, Worst Fights This Season

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale will go on air in JioCinema on August 14.

Staying true to its format, every Bigg Boss season is filled with jaw-dropping fights and intensifying drama among the contestants, and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is no different. From nasty fights between Elvish Yadav and Avinash Sachdeva to Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve’s heated exchange of words, Salman Khan’s reality show didn’t fail to keep viewers hooked to their television screens. With the season finale approaching today, August 14, viewers are waiting with bated breaths to see who among their favourite contestants lifts the coveted trophy. But ahead of it, let’s look back at some of the worst fights and shockers witnessed on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav Lock Horns

In one of the July episodes, Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav locked horns and even abused each other during their fight. It all began when the former contestant Avinash was cleaning the living room and Elvish tried to pick a fight. Elvish began to tell Avinash, “The broom shouldn’t touch my body, be careful, and then clean the house.” Later, he abused Avinash and said, “Bewakoof ka bachha hai kya (Are you a child of a stupid person)? I wasn’t even talking about you. So, better stay away and don’t try to start a fight with me.” Things went south when Avinash retorted in a similar language.

Jad Hadid Crosses Line With Bebika Dhurve

Dubai-based model Jad Hadid remained the hot topic of discussion throughout his Bigg Boss journey for his inappropriate behaviour. Among all the controversies, his fight with Bebika Dhurve will be the top-notch in the history of Bigg Boss. What happened was that Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were cleaning utensils when Bebika walked in screaming. Jad refused to talk when a heated exchange of words began. After a moment, Jad Hadid crossed the line and showed his buttocks to Bebika Dhurve.

Seeing this disgusting misdemeanour, Salman Khan addressed the incident, chided Jad during the Weekend Ka Vaar, and also nominated him for the entire week as a punishment.

Pooja Bhatt Calls Manisha Rani ‘Villain’

In another instance, Bigg Boss assigned Pooja to decide and finalise one hero, one heroine, and one villain among themselves. Pooja gave Manisha Rani’s name as the villain. Manisha refused and expressed her objection to Pooja Bhatt’s views after the Bigg Boss task. In no time, the war of words spiralled into an ugly fight.

Pooja tried to clarify it to her by explaining that Manisha would make a very interesting villain as she is the leader of her group. Further, she said, “You are the one who dictates to Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, so I think you should give the audience the villain.”

However, Manisha was not swayed by her words and alleged, “I know for a fact that I am the heroine of the house, and I know you chose Jiya as a heroine as she is pretty and has a good fan following.”

Elvish Yadav vs Bebika Dhurve

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan played a video clip where Elvish Yadav was heard badmouthing Bebika Dhurve. Salman scolded and schooled Elvish for his use of derogatory words towards Bebika.

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani Abuse Each Other

In another instance, when Manisha Rani asked Bebika Dhurve about food, the latter called her a ‘b**ch’ and made offensive gestures. This triggered Manisha, who lost her cool and retorted in a similar manner. The fight worsened when Bebika said, “Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain girgit (She slips when she sees men around her. Such a chameleon).”

Rift between Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have had a cordial bond with each other inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. However, the tables turned, and things got ugly when Pooja criticised Bebika and said that she felt targeted. Pooja clarified that she brings out the negative aspects, out of care and love for her, but she refused to understand. Even during the Ticket to Finale task, the heated exchange continued, and Pooja said she likes Bebika, which is why she points out her shortcomings as well.

However, Bebika didn’t wish to agree and told her, “This is not right Pooja ma’am. I have noticed that you always target me, and I feel bad about it. I think you should also tell others about their mistakes.”

