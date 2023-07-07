Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ex-Contestant Akanksha Puri Alleges Salman Khan Spoke ‘Rudely’ to Her: ‘The Tone of His Voice’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ex-Contestant Akanksha Puri Alleges Salman Khan Spoke ‘Rudely’ to Her: ‘The Tone of His Voice’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ex-contestant Akanksha Puri recently alleged that Salman Khan spoke 'rudely' to her on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ex-Contestant Akanksha Puri Alleges Salman Khan Spoke 'Rudely' to Her: 'The Tone of His Voice'

Akanksha Puri Alleges Salman Khan Spoke ‘Rudely’ to Her: Akanksha Puri’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 has sparked a heated debate among fans of the reality show series. While a certain section of netizens who support Akanksha have called it ‘unfair,’ there have also been sexist trolls who have criticised the actress for her kiss with Jad Hadid during a dare task. Salman Khan has also been slammed by Akanksha’s fans who have accused him of ‘slut-shaming’ her. Many social media users have alleged that the show host was being too harsh towards the ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant. Now, in a recent interview, she has revealed that the ‘tone’ of Salman’s ‘voice’ was different when he ‘bashed’ her for expressing her emotions.

Trending Now

AKANKSHA PURI ADMITS SALMAN KHAN WAS HARSH WITH HER

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Akanksha told, “I remember Salman sir had said–fake alert. The way he had said it, the tone of his voice, I had never heard him in such a way before. He started bashing me. He made such a deal out of it and rudely told me so many things–magarmach k aansu hai (these are crocodile’s tears). Expressing my emotions was such a big crime that I was put in jail for 3 days.” She further added, “And what narratives? You have set a narrative since I went to the stage. You said I am picture perfect, confident, but raw, people don’t like such people. You served words like false narrative and all on a platter to the housemates about me and these words kept circulating. If you are saying the public is in power then let them decide. Why are you setting the narrative.”

You may like to read

AKANKSHA PURI SAYS POOJA BHATT HAS AN ADDED ADVANTAGE IN BIGG BOSS HOUSE

The actress opined, “The game was never in my favour. Jad was close to me for 3 days. He spoke about marriage and all. Then Salman told him ‘This angle is not being liked by the public. Your Manisha angle was better.’ Jad ended up distancing himself. He also told him ‘You are not in the right company with Palak and Akanksha. By saying these you are changing the minds of the housemates.” While Salman was allegedly rude with Akanksha, the latter feels his way of speaking to Pooja Bhatt was different. Akanksha pointed out, “Not biased but she has an advantage. Salman talks to her differently. They are childhood friends, know each other for a long time and you know, she is the Pooja Bhatt. She makes sure everybody in the house realise that she is the Pooja Bhatt. She knew everything about each contestant because she was on the judging panel. This is an added advantage.”

AKANKSHA PURI CALLS OUT BIGG BOSS OTT 2 MAKERS FOR DOUBLE STANDARDS

The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemate also pointed out that if the makers had issue with the kiss, they could have blurred it the way they did when Jad pulled down his pants. She stated that, “I don’t think the public is in power. I was in Top 3 then why am I’m out? I am talking to people and realising everyone is against how the makers have made an issue out of a kiss. It’s OTT! You are riding on it, promoting it and then you are calling it (the kiss) wrong. Why didn’t you cut it? Or blur it? You edited Jad pulling his pants. You could have blurred the kiss. But, you promoted it on your official pages. When it comes to taking the blame, you picked me. I am the victim. This is not right. This is their double standard. They could have interrupted the task.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES