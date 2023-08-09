Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans Notice Phone Near Pooja Bhatt And This Is What They Have To Say

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans Notice Phone Near Pooja Bhatt And This Is What They Have To Say

Viewers recently notice a phone in the latest clip from Bigg Boss OTT 2's live feed. Now, fans are claiming that the reality show is scripted.

Fans are now claiming that the show might be scripted. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Ever since reality television became a part of our daily entertainment it is being claimed that these shows are scripted. Recently, new evidence in support of the theory has surfaced online. The fans of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 were left in shock as they spotted a cell phone near Pooja Bhatt inside the house during the live feed of the show on JioCinema. A screenshot of the same is doing the rounds on social media. Fans are now claiming that the show might be scripted.

Trending Now

Internet Calls Bigg Boss OTT 2 ‘Scripted’

A screenshot of the live feed from Bigg Boss OTT 2 features Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve indulging in a conversation in the garden area. We can see a smartphone on the couch next to Pooja Bhatt. Reacting to the picture several individuals slammed the reality show, claiming it was scripted. One fan commented, “Ab to proof mil gya…. Ye hai Bigg Boss ki Sachai (now you got the proof, this is Bigg Boss’ truth).”

Another one wrote in the comment section, “For people who still do not believe it’s scripted.”

An account claimed, “Mujhe toh lg rha h yeh khud hi JioCinema par apne aap ko vote kr rhe h uss phone se (I think the contestants vote for themselves with the help of this phone).”

Several people also recalled how Elvish Yadav had once revealed that contestant Pooja Bhatt had a cell phone in the Bigg Boss house. A user mentioned, “Iska matlab elvish sehi bol raha tha ki iske pass phone hai (this means Elvish was speaking the truth that Pooja has a mobile in the house).” Another one said, “Elvish ka shak sahi nikla (Elvish was right).”

Some also joked about the whole situation, “Arey wo chocolate h bhaiii (that’s a chocolate),” a comment read. One of them further wrote, “Lekin Woh To, Chewing gum ki Packet hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सारांश (@sar7ansh2.0)



When Elvish Yadav Mentioned A ‘Phone’

Let us refresh your memory, previously, another BB contestant, Elvish Yadav, had reportedly claimed that he saw a notification about an elimination on Pooja Bhatt’s phone inside the BB house. Apart from that, a clip of Pooja Bhatt reading a script and using a phone had led to a controversy earlier.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES