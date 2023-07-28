Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet Gets Divided Over Puneet Kumar’s Instagram Handle Being Removed – Check Tweets
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet is divided over controversial influencer Puneet Kumar's Instagram handle being removed. - Check Tweets
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going through its own twists and turns, catfights, heartbreaks and cut-throat competition. From fans clashing 0ver their favourite contestants to show host Salman Khan getting under the radar of netizens, the new season has its fair share of pros and cons. Be it Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid’s viral liplock or their and Falaq Naaz’s ouster from the show, audiences have witnessed many shocking instances. However, the most unique aspect this time is the fan following of controversial influencer and ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar. After fuming over Puneet’s eviction, his fans have now outraged over the suspension of his Instagram handle.
Trending Now
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION AFTER PUNEET KUMAR’S ACCOUNT GETS REMOVED:
Insta is unfair #lord account removed#lord #puneet #puneetsuperstar#ElvishYadav #ElvishBBWinner #elvishyadavarmy pic.twitter.com/uhCjxLhAB4
— Vishnu bhadouriya (@Vishnubhad13480) July 27, 2023
Fan Base of #puneetsuperstar rightnow pic.twitter.com/UsCPTvjT33
— Arvind Jangir (@fitasticarvind) July 28, 2023
#PuneetSuperstar‘s Instagram Handle with 3.1 Followers has been Suspended!! #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/gpZfs0chuP
— Rahul Thakur (@Rahul101Thakur) July 28, 2023
Finally instagram took some good step by removing that cringe #puneetsuperstar from instagram.
— RheA (@rheahhh_) July 28, 2023
Me realising that the account
of #puneetsuperstar will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/xr0pZqFDzQ
— Arvind Jangir (@fitasticarvind) July 28, 2023
Salman to #puneetsuperstar pic.twitter.com/9bF1fUoQmQ
— Vallabh (@greatwhite__9) July 27, 2023
Yeh kiya ho gya bhai #puneetsuperstar pic.twitter.com/UF4e5KcrEp
— 100 NOT OUT (@100NotOutVK) July 28, 2023
Kya ye sahi kiya #MCStanArmy tum logo ne ?
Onlye support #Puneet #puneetsuperstar #ShameOnMCStan
Kisi ke pet ka nivala cheen ke khus mat ho jao tum log.
Jo kisi ka pet bharta he hum use hi support karenge. #ShameOnMCStan hastag use karo sabhi. pic.twitter.com/gvYyyLjkPN
— gautigondaliya (@gautigondaliya) July 28, 2023
Puneet got popular after his quirky behaviour on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and speaking against Salman and Bigg Boss after his exit from the reality show.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.
For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you