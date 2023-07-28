Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet Gets Divided Over Puneet Kumar’s Instagram Handle Being Removed – Check Tweets

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Internet is divided over controversial influencer Puneet Kumar's Instagram handle being removed. - Check Tweets

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going through its own twists and turns, catfights, heartbreaks and cut-throat competition. From fans clashing 0ver their favourite contestants to show host Salman Khan getting under the radar of netizens, the new season has its fair share of pros and cons. Be it Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid’s viral liplock or their and Falaq Naaz’s ouster from the show, audiences have witnessed many shocking instances. However, the most unique aspect this time is the fan following of controversial influencer and ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar. After fuming over Puneet’s eviction, his fans have now outraged over the suspension of his Instagram handle.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION AFTER PUNEET KUMAR’S ACCOUNT GETS REMOVED:

Finally instagram took some good step by removing that cringe #puneetsuperstar from instagram. — RheA (@rheahhh_) July 28, 2023

Me realising that the account

of #puneetsuperstar will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/xr0pZqFDzQ — Arvind Jangir (@fitasticarvind) July 28, 2023

Yeh kiya ho gya bhai #puneetsuperstar pic.twitter.com/UF4e5KcrEp — 100 NOT OUT (@100NotOutVK) July 28, 2023

Kya ye sahi kiya #MCStanArmy tum logo ne ?

Onlye support #Puneet #puneetsuperstar #ShameOnMCStan

Kisi ke pet ka nivala cheen ke khus mat ho jao tum log.

Jo kisi ka pet bharta he hum use hi support karenge. #ShameOnMCStan hastag use karo sabhi. pic.twitter.com/gvYyyLjkPN — gautigondaliya (@gautigondaliya) July 28, 2023

Puneet got popular after his quirky behaviour on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and speaking against Salman and Bigg Boss after his exit from the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at .

