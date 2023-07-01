Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Admits he is Not Interested in Akanksha Puri Anymore, Says, ‘The Kiss Meant Nothing to me’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Admits he is Not Interested in Akanksha Puri Anymore, Says, ‘The Kiss Meant Nothing to me’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid recently admitted that he is not interested in Akanksha Puri anymore and told that 'the kiss meant nothing to me'.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Admits he is Not Interested in Akanksha Puri Anymore, Says, 'The Kiss Meant Nothing to me'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri’s live kiss has created a lot of hoopla on the internet. The duo is breaking social media feeds as their hot liplock has sparked debates and left netizens divided. While Akanksha’s fans and reality show followers are calling it normal, a section of users have been offended by Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers. Akanksha had recently shared that she felt ‘awkward’ while kissing Jad Hadid as part of a dare task in an episode. The Lebanese model called her a ‘bad kisser’ fo which he got school by Pooja Bhatt who told him to act with more maturity.

JAD HADID OPENS UP ON HIS FEELINGS FOR AKANKSHA PURI

Jad, in a recent conversation with Akanksha said, “I am kissing her and she was shivering. She wasn’t reciprocating.” He further added, “She asked me to come close and she’s been giving me those signals. She is giving me signals that she wants but I am off it. I lost interest completely. That kiss was for a game and meant nothing to me. I wanted it at the beginning. But now I am off it. She was shivering. She had guts.” Akanksha on the other hand had confessed that, “I wanted Jad to understand that as an Indian female artist, the kiss made me feel awkward.” She also mentioned, “I expected him to come and speak with me, to clear out my headspace about the whole situation. Communication is important, and I needed that reassurance.”

You may like to read

AKANKSHA PURI’S TEAM COMES FORWARD IN HER DEFENSE

The actress’s social media handles are currently being managed by her team. Her official Twitter handle recently tweeted, “The so-called kiss which made the headlines ! Well our girl was shivering, only a person in that position would understand, she made it very clear we are actors and do it for movies, she thought it was a peck and then got labelled behind her back, after that ate 4 raw eggs again for the task which didn’t get the limelight ..It was all for the task and we are so proud the way our #TeekhiPuri did it.” It also opined, “Even though after the task , she was again told mean things behind her back, well the world is like that, even if you do it with right intention people will still judge you But #AkankshaPuri is much above that !! A Queen for a reason.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.