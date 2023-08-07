Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were ousted from the Bigg Boss house during double-elimination.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming up with new twists and turns every week. The celebrity reality show hosted by Salman Khan always has something new to offer. Salman, who has hosted many seasons of Bigg Boss, is hosting the OTT version for the first time. At times the actor is also not spared from trolling as the fan army of contestants comes up with strong backlash against hi. However, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes where Salman speaks to contestants are always the most awaited. Recently, house inmates Jad Hadid and Avinash were evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 during double-elimination.

ABHISHEK MALHAN ENTERS FINALE AHEAD OF DOUBLE-ELIMINATION

Prior to the eviction, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan had already made it to the finale. The remaining contestants post elimination who are headed to the finale are Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. In one of the promos, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor warned the contestants and said, “Aap sab ko kya lagta hai ki finale tak pahunchna bahoot asaan hoga? Finale ke itne paas aakar aaj hoga double elimination. (What do you all think that going to the finale is easy? After coming so close to the finale, today there will be double elimination)” Previously, in the episode, Pooja Bhatt had slammed fellow contestants and stated that, “Each one of you have tried to degrade another here. Your fights are fake, your love is fake, your friendships are fake. If you want to win, win it fair and square, with a lot of dignity… I am not here to call someone a sinner, but I consider some of them as fools.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

