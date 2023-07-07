Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down After Rift With Bebika Dhurve, Decides to Quit The Show

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all about a new fight with every episode. The reality show is setting a new benchmark as each day turns out to be an ugly spat between housemates. Bebike Dhurve and Jad Hadid do not share a good rapport due to their recent fight. It was alleged that after Bebika’s provocations Jad pulled down his pants and flashed his bum in front of the former. Salman Khan called out Jad for his behaviour and also told him that India is a conservative country. Recently, after another verbal argument the Lebanese model lost his calm and decided to quit the show.

JAD HADID DECIDES TO LEAVE BIGG BOSS HOUSE AFTER BRAWL WITH BEBIKA DHURVE

Jad broke down after his fight with Bebika and started packing his bags. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant said that he wants to leave the Bigg Boss house as he feels Bebika was constantly targeting him. For the unversed, Bebika had refused to cook for Jad and Abhishek Malhan. Jiya Shankar, being the captain tried to intervene and sort out things but Bebika was not willing to change her stand. Abhishek told her to perform her duty without being biased towards anyone. But she stated that it was their bad behaviour which led to her decision. During a captaincy task Jad and Bebika had a heated argument. The former got enraged and said, “I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s.” Later, Bebika discussed Jad’s personal life with Pooja Bhatt and opined that the Lebanese model can’t stand ‘strong women.’ Bebika told, “His (Jad) history is that his ex-wife is a highly educated lady. I had spoken to him earlier and he himself told me. He cannot stand stronger women with an opinion. He wants weaker, submissive women who will only listen to him.”

As the makers released some pictures of Jad packing his bags, it is still unclear whether he has actually left the show or not.

