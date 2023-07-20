Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Opens up on Facing Language Barrier, Says, ‘I am Not Hindi, I am Not Indian’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid recently opened up on facing language barrier and said he finds it tough to communicate with housemates.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is known for its innovative content and has become much more unique with its tasks and challenges in the second season. The interesting aspect is Salman Khan hosting the new season of the OTT version. Indian reality shows have recently started inviting talents from foreign countries. As Indian audiences have always been open to different content and since our country itself is known for its diversity, many actors from the Western and other countries have made it big in Indian entertainment industry. Sunny Leone and Elli AvrRam are two significant names who came from abroad and got recognition through their participation in Bigg Boss.

JAD HADID OPENS UP TO BEBIKA DHURVE ABOUT FACING PROBLEMS IN BIGG BOSS OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid recently poured his heart out in front of Bebika Dhurve about facing problems in the Bigg Boss house due to the language barrier. Although Bebika has not had a friendly rapport with Jad, yet she listened to him since the latter was sad. Jad stated that, “I am low on energy, I am tired. I have never had this much drama in my life. I am trying to absorb it all and trying to get along with it.!” Bebika responded to him by saying, “I feel sad for you. I know the stress you are going through.”

JAD HADID FEELS HE WON’T WIN BIGG BOSS OTT 2 SINCE HE IS NOT INDIAN

The Lebanese model also opined, “Every time I sit with a group of people, they talk in Hindi all time. Every time I ask for a translation, I am even tired [of] myself asking for [a] translation. They don’t care. They sit, talk a couple of lines in English and then again talk in Hindi. I am like what the f*** I am doing. I go and sit in a corner alone myself on purpose. I am tired, leave me alone. lam drained. I am tired of trying to blend in.” On his chances of competing in the show, Jad pointed out, “I totally understand, and I am putting in a lot of effort. It’s genuinely coming out of me. It’s not like I am forcing it. It’s not my place and I know it’s not my show. At the end of the day, one of you guys is going to win, not me. I am not Hindi, not Indian.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

