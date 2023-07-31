Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid recently got emotional after his daughter Cattleya made her first appearance on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has its own emotional moments lie any other show. Despite of being a reality show, the Indian series is almost a blend of daily soaps and web shows. Unlike its first season and its sister series that aired on television till Season 16, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going on in full swing with its share of catfights, backstabbing, shocking tasks, flirting, humour and heartbreaks. From friends turning into rivals to new love stories blossoming among contestants, the audiences are set for melodramatic entertainment. Recently, contestant Jad Hadid couldn’t hold on to his sentiments after his daughter Cattleya appeared on the show.

JAD HADID GETS EMOTIONAL ON BIGG BOSS OTT 2

Jad got a special surprise from Bigg Boss which got him emotional. The Lebanese model has often confessed about missing his daughter and often teared up remembering her. He had revealed about Cattleya for the first time when Salman Khan called him out for his controversial kiss with Akanksha Puri during a dare task as part of the show. The show host was schooling him on respecting boundaries and conservative Indian culture. In a new episode, A pre-recorded video of Cattleya was shown to Jad before performing a task. He broke down and could not control his tears. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant said, “Thank you so much. The best gift I have ever seen so far. Thank you.”

JAD HADID HAD SPOKEN ABOUT FACING COMMUNICATION ISSUES

In a previous show the Lebanese model had told Bebika Dhurve that he is facing communication issues as he doesn’t know Hindi. Jad stated that, “I am low on energy, I am tired. I have never had this much drama in my life. I am trying to absorb it all and trying to get along with it.!” Bebika responded to him by saying, “I feel sad for you. I know the stress you are going through.” The Lebanese model also opined, “Every time I sit with a group of people, they talk in Hindi all time. Every time I ask for a translation, I am even tired [of] myself asking for a translation. They don’t care. They sit, talk a couple of lines in English and then again talk in Hindi. I am like what the f*** I am doing. I go and sit in a corner alone myself on purpose. I am tired, leave me alone. lam drained. I am tired of trying to blend in.” On his chances of competing in the show, Jad pointed out, “I totally understand, and I am putting in a lot of effort. It’s genuinely coming out of me. It’s not like I am forcing it. It’s not my place and I know it’s not my show. At the end of the day, one of you guys is going to win, not me. I am not Hindi, not Indian.”

Jad is also nominated for eviction this week and is said to be in the danger zone with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani. His fate will be decided in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at .

