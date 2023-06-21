Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Makes Shocking Revelation About Palak Purswani

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants and former friends Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani have a heated exchange inside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 — that’s aired on JioCinema every day — continues to captivate viewers across the country. Inside the house, tensions rise as housemates engage in fiery debates and clashes over responsibilities and tasks. However, amid the chaos, former friends Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani had a fiery exchange where they ended up raking their past differences and issues.

In the episode that premiered on June 20, BB contestants Jiya Shankar and Palak Purswani were seeing confronting each other. Jiya told Palak that she felt very disturbed when she used to call her ex. Also, she complained that Palak never listened to her, and even skipped wishing her on her birthday.

Jiya confronts Palak’s behaviour at her birthday party

Jiya was visibly irritated when she tried to address Palak for not letting her talk. She said, “Even now you are not letting me talk, nahi sunti tu (you do not listen at all). You don’t listen Palak and it is a fact. You came for my birthday party, but you went and sat with others and began partying with them. You posted pictures with them, and flooded Instagram with their posts. It was my birthday but there was no single birthday wish or post for me, you didn’t even feel like talking to me.”

“It is a very small thing but it mattered to me because you were my best friend and I would do that for you. I was very hurt by the incident. Kyunki woh mera birthday tha. You had problems with me, and you felt like I was giving cold shoulders you should have come and cleared. Tu cold de rahi hai toh I won’t give you cold,” she added.

Jiya Shankar’s shocking revelation:

Going ahead, Jiya Shankar expressed disappointment over Palak calling her ex even after their breakup. She said, “It was very disturbing to me. I had a breakup with someone and you started calling that person to each gathering, everywhere, and all of a sudden.”

