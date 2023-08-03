Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt Gets Brutally Trolled For Being ‘Touchy’ With Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt's 'touchy' behaviour with contestant Manisha Rani left the netizens irked. Check out the reactions here!

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ever since filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the controversial reality show to meet his daughter Pooja Bhatt in the ongoing family week, the viewers have been expressing their thoughts about him as Bhatt has been making the viewers look uncomfortable on screen after meeting two female contestants Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve.

Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour left the netizens irked. Also, they brutally trolled him for his pervert behaviour that too in front of his daughter, Pooja Bhatt inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 show.

In a video that’s going viral, Mahesh can be seen touching Manisha’s face and holding her shoulder tightly. Mahesh Bhatt can be heard saying, “Kabhi tauheen nahi karna meri age ki.” Manisha excitedly told him how lucky she was to meet him. To which, Mahesh Bhatt said, “Khamoshi mein vartalaap karte hai.”

It didn’t get over here, Mahesh Bhatt kept looking at her face, and she felt uncomfortable. Bhatt further said, “Dekh nahi paa rahi meri aankho mein.” After this, he kept petting her head and even touched her cheeks with both his hands.

In no time, netizens reacted to Mahesh Bhatt’s touchy behaviour. One of the users said, “Dekhne mein itna uncomfortable lagra hai”. Another user said, “I think Manisha is going to be a part of Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming movie”.

This is not the first time Mahesh Bhatt has entered the show. Previously, he entered Bigg Boss 5, where he offered Sunny Leone the film Jism 2.

Jism 2 is the sequel of Pooja Bhatt’s 2003 hit erotic thriller Jism, which was directed by Pooja and written by Mahesh Bhatt. It marked the Bollywood debut of Sunny Leone in a role opposite Randeep Hooda.

