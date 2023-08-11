Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani’s Father Finally Breaks Silence on Her Relationship With Elvish Yadav

Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on its full swing with the twists and turns as the celebrity reality show is headed towards finale. The series is known for its catfights, brewing romance between housemates, heartbreaks and cut-throat competition for the winner’s trophy. Manisha Rani, who proposed to Salman Khan on the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, is one of the most popular contestants in the show. Netizens are gushing over her love story with co-contestant Elvish Yadav apart from her bubbly persona. Recently, Manisha’s father reacted to the rumours about his daughter’s alleged relationship with the YouTuber.

In an interaction with ET, Manisha’s father Pramod Kumar said, “It’s all fun and games and it shouldn’t be taken otherwise. She is just teasing Elvish. It is not possible that she will fall in love with him. Aap sooraj ke saamne deepak jalayenge toh accha thodi lagega… aisa pyaar hogaya usse aisi koi baat nahi (It won’t look good if you show light to the Sun. Will she fall in love just like that? There is no such thing). It is a big thing to fall in love and in real life it is not possible to fall in love like this.” He also confessed that Manisha used to be a naughty kid while growing up and would often get beaten up for the pranks that she played with people. Speaking about the struggles his daughter faced while growing up, Pramod stated that, “We have gone through a very tough time in life. I can’t describe the difficulties we have faced. But Manisha was very sure about what she wanted to do in life and we understood her dreams.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

