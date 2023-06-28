Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, gets evicted from Salman Khan show

Prior to entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya Siddiqui made headlines for her divorce battle with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Both hurled serious accusations at each other.

Aaliya Siddiqui got eliminated in a mid-week eviction.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is living up to its reputation of sudden twists and turns. The latest season is filled with controversies, conflicts, and emotional bonds among participants. One of the most controversial names in the ongoing season is Aaliya Siddiqui, who is the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Reports of her entering the show had taken the Internet by storm. However, Bigg Boss OTT is unpredictable. The recent episode took an interesting turn which has left fans in complete shock. Aaliya Siddiqui, who was nominated for eviction this week, got eliminated in a surprise move by Bigg Boss.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s Shocking Eviction

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui were nominated by housemates to get evicted this week. However, with the audience being the ‘asli boss’ this season, we don’t have to wait till weekends for the eviction. The second week of the season saw a mid-week twist as Aaliya Siddiqui had to walk out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Aaliya Siddiqui is the third contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after Puneet Superstar and Palak Purswani, who were eliminated last weekend. The contestants left inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house now are Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve and Akanksha Puri.

Pooja Bhatt Slammed Aaliya Siddiqui For Playing Victim Card

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt slammed Aaliya Siddiqui for playing the ‘victim card’. During the nomination process, Pooja told Aaliya, “I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle (my marriage broke, and many women have seen their marriages break), and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future. Par, log thak jaate hain victim card se (but people get tired of the victim card). I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life.”

Aaliya Siddiqui And Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Divorce Battle

Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce battle has been making headlines for a while now. Prior to entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aaliya levelled several allegations against Nawazuddin. The actor too hurled accusations at his former wife. While Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children adding that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her, the actor said that Aaliya only wanted money.

