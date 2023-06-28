Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens Slam The Show After Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar And Abhishek Malhan Get Nominated – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in full swing and apart from the in-house battles, fans are rooting for their favourite contestants and even calling out the makers for being biased. Fans wars and bashing of the show is not a new thing in reality series. Any contestant who is punished by Bigg Boss or scolded by show host Salman Khan, gets their support from fan army. There have been times when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has also been slammed by netizens and called ‘unfair.’ Recently, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were nominated for eviction and netizens went bonkers.

In the promo clip from an upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announced that the nomination rights from Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha have been taken for breaking rules, leading them directly to the nominations. Netizens were enraged and fan handles slammed the makers for being harsh towards their favourite housmates.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO BIGG BOSS OTT 2 NOMINATIONS:

#AkankshaPuri is still sleeping on the floor, Day 11 of #BiggBossOTT2 btw. 3 days in the jail. Bashed by Salman, Bashed by #BiggBoss, judged by all the housemates, called fake. She also got nominated today. At this point this is literally torture. Gotta appreciate her resiliance — The Bigg Boss Fan (@TheBiggBossFan) June 27, 2023

Live feed Updates Abhii- gharwalon ke vote gye tel lene

Khelo aise duniya dekhe 👏 #FukraInsaan giving Siddharth Shukla vibes by destroying women card and age card #AbhishekMalhaan#PandaGang pic.twitter.com/WXoghGcznX — Disha (@dishagoyal539) June 28, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

