Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens Slam The Show After Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar And Abhishek Malhan Get Nominated – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens recently slammed the makers of the show after Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were nominated. - Check Reactions

Published: June 28, 2023 8:37 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in full swing and apart from the in-house battles, fans are rooting for their favourite contestants and even calling out the makers for being biased. Fans wars and bashing of the show is not a new thing in reality series. Any contestant who is punished by Bigg Boss or scolded by show host Salman Khan, gets their support from fan army. There have been times when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has also been slammed by netizens and called ‘unfair.’ Recently, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were nominated for eviction and netizens went bonkers.

In the promo clip from an upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announced that the nomination rights from  Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha have been taken for breaking rules, leading them directly to the nominations. Netizens were enraged and fan handles slammed the makers for being harsh towards their favourite housmates.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

